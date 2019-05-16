Funeral Notice: Volga Soukiassian Karapetian

VOLGA SOUKIASSIAN KARAPETIAN
Born on February 21, 1931, Isfahan, Iran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Volga Karapetian, who passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.
She is survived by her;
Husband, Jirayr Karapetian
Daughter, Aida and Shahen Begoumian and child, Raffi
Son, Zareh and Miriam Karapetian and daughter, Leah
Grandchildren, Anita and Onnik Terzian
Armen and Karine Begoumian and daughter, Julia
Steve and Nayira Minassian and daughter, Victoria
Brother, Gaidzak and Hellen Badalian and daughter, Betty
Nieces and nephews, Hilda Badalian and daughters, Anette and Christina
Becky and Allen Haroutunian and child, Tony
Brother’s grandchild, Tina and Edwin Avaness and child
Nieces and nephews, Vahik and Adrine Karapet
Razmik and Zossik Karapet and daughter, Hellen
Sister’s grandchild, Raffi and Izabella Karapet
The entire Karapetian, Shirinian, Begoumian, Soukiassian, Davitkhanian, Mesropian, Saroukhanian and Vardani families, relatives and friends
A memorial luncheon will take place at Kouyoumdjian Hall, adjacent to St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, 1510 E. Mountain St. Glendale
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association via the Volga Karapetian Tribute, the Armenian Society of Los Angeles Save a Child fund or the Armenian Relief Society.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.