Funeral Notice: Volga Soukiassian Karapetian

VOLGA SOUKIASSIAN KARAPETIAN

Born on February 21, 1931, Isfahan, Iran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Volga Karapetian, who passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

She is survived by her;

Husband, Jirayr Karapetian

Daughter, Aida and Shahen Begoumian and child, Raffi

Son, Zareh and Miriam Karapetian and daughter, Leah

Grandchildren, Anita and Onnik Terzian

Armen and Karine Begoumian and daughter, Julia

Steve and Nayira Minassian and daughter, Victoria

Brother, Gaidzak and Hellen Badalian and daughter, Betty

Nieces and nephews, Hilda Badalian and daughters, Anette and Christina

Becky and Allen Haroutunian and child, Tony

Brother’s grandchild, Tina and Edwin Avaness and child

Nieces and nephews, Vahik and Adrine Karapet

Razmik and Zossik Karapet and daughter, Hellen

Sister’s grandchild, Raffi and Izabella Karapet

The entire Karapetian, Shirinian, Begoumian, Soukiassian, Davitkhanian, Mesropian, Saroukhanian and Vardani families, relatives and friends

A memorial luncheon will take place at Kouyoumdjian Hall, adjacent to St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, 1510 E. Mountain St. Glendale

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association via the Volga Karapetian Tribute, the Armenian Society of Los Angeles Save a Child fund or the Armenian Relief Society.