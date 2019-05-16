ANCA-WR Endorses Kathryn Barger for LA County Supervisor

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region this week announced its endorsement of incumbent Kathryn Barger in her bid for Supervisor in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District for the 2020 Election.

“The ANCA-WR has enjoyed a very close and productive relationship with Supervisor Kathryn Barger throughout her first term in office and is proud to endorse her candidacy for re-election. We are confident that she will continue to listen to and address our concerns on behalf of the large Armenian-American constituency within her district, and we look forward to continuing to work with her and her wonderful staff throughout her career in public service,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian.

The ANCA-WR has met with Supervisor Barger and her office regularly throughout her first term to address issues of mutual concern. Supervisor Barger has been highly supportive of Armenian-American issues and has worked hard to empower the community through many efforts, most notably through her very generous donation of $1 million to the Armenian-American Museum in Glendale and proclaiming the month of April as the “Armenian History Month” each year during which the work of numerous community organizations and individual activists is highlighted and publicly honored by the LA County Board of Supervisors.

“I am very honored for ANCA’s endorsement of my reelection. I take great pride in the strong partnership we have forged over the years. Representing the highest concentration of Armenians in Los Angeles County is an honor and a privilege,” noted LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The five Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, voted by district, are responsible for a roughly $30 billion annual budget covering a wide range of services, which include child services and foster care, the sheriff’s department, jails, transportation, among many others. The 5th District encompasses the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys and the foothills of La Verne and San Dimas. The district includes the cities of Alhambra, Arcadia, Bradbury, Burbank, Covina, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Canada-Flintridge, La Verne, Lancaster, Monrovia, Palmdale, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Gabriel, San Marino, Santa Clarita, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, portions of the City of Los Angeles including Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Granada Hills, Mission Hills, Porter Ranch, Sunland, Sun Valley, Tujunga, town councils including Altadena, Monrovia / Arcadia / Duarte, Crescenta Valley, and portions of unincorporated areas of LA County including Altadena, East Pasadena, La Crescenta, Montrose, and others. The Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County includes the largest concentration of Armenian-American constituents anywhere in the United States.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.