ARF Western U.S. Central Committee Announcement

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee condemns the attack on ARF Bureau’s former chairman Hrant Markarian on May 18, when he was accosted by a group of protesters.

The ARF Western U.S. Central Committee consistently has advocated for and defended the people’s right to assembly and speech. However, when the tenor of that expression turns antagonistic and threatens the safety and well-being of citizens it must be condemned.

We echo the concerns of the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia, which warned of the inherent dangers in creating divisions among the two Armenian states, as this can have far-reaching ramifications for our entire Nation.

Armenia’s authorities also must carry out their duties to quell discord and divisiveness and to maintain harmony among citizens of the country and temper the heightened emotions surrounding this issue and prevent its escalation into civil conflict.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

May, 19, 2019