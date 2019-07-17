Azerbaijan Fires on Armenian Positions from Nakhichevan

The Azerbaijani army fired shots on Tuesday night at Armenian positions from Nakhichevan by violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.
“One of the bullets fell on the roof of a house in Yelpin village. In response, the Armenian side opened fire toward the enemy,” Hovhannisyan said.
For more than a year, Armenia’s defense ministry has reported movement by the Azerbaijani armed forces along the Armenia-Nakhichevan border, explaining that Azerbaijani forces were reinforce their outposts near the border.
The last time the defense ministry reported ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan around Nakhichevan was in September.
