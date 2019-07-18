Australia’s Berejiklian Meets Pashinyan, Sarkissian

The premier of Australia’s New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, who is in Armenia on a private visit, met Thursday with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

”We are happy and proud of your work in Australia. Today you are one of the most influential Armenian women in the world and it’s a pleasure to have opportunity to meet you,” Pashinyan told Berejiklian expressing hope that her leadership will result in the further development and advancement of relations between Armenia and Austrialia.

Berejiklian congratulated Pashinyan on the changes in Armenia since the 2018 popular movement and noted that the Armenian community in Australia attentively follows the developments in the homeland. She emphasized that, in comparison to her past visits to Armenia, she had noticed great enthusiasm and hope toward the future from the public.

Berejikian briefed Pashinyan on developments in New South Wales and spoke about the Armenian community in Australia.

The two exchanged views on developing cooperation between Armenia and Australia, strengthening Armenia-Diaspora relations and the priorities of the Armenian government.

Berejiklian also met with President Sarkissian who welcomed her to the homeland, and described her work as critically important to advance the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

The Parliament of New South Wales adopted a resolution condemning and recognizing the Armenian Genocide back in 1997.

Berejiklian explained that, being the granddaughter of an Armenian Genocide survivor and visiting Armenia, she is proud of her Armenian origin and roots. She expressed hope that Armenia will advance until her next visit.

The two exchanged views on further developing cooperation between Armenia and New South Wales and touched upon the Australian-Armenian community and its role in advancing the Armenian Cause.

Berejiklian was re-elected as Prime Minister of New South Wales on March 23.