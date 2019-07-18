High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Visits Russia

YEREVAN—Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan traveled to Russia on his first visit abroad since his appointment to the post last month for a five-day visit.

Sinanyan visited the headquarters of the Moscow-based Union of Armenians in Russia, on Thursday. Sinanyan toured the facilities and became better acquainted with the various activities of the organization and met with its leaders and members. Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia,Vardan Toghanyan also participated in the meeting.

President of the Union of Armenians in Russia Ara Abrahamyan said he was grateful for Sinanyan’s visit.

Thanking the representatives for the warm reception, Sinanyan emphasized that the Armenian Diasproa plays a critical role for Armenia, adding that Armenia-Diaspora relations are connected, and the Diaspora should acknowledge that it is equally responsible for Armenia’s advancement. He stressed that the only thing that can bring the multi-layered Diaspora together is the state ideology.

Sinanyan highlighted the involvement of Diaspora professionals in the every-day life of Armenia, agreeing with the remark that Armenia should train some specialists from the Diaspora.

The participants of the meeting discussed the current situation of the Armenian community in Russia and the challenges facing them, highlighting the close ties the community enjoys with the homeland.

Sinanyan also met with the representatives of the “Cilicia” Armenian business club. During the meeting, the club’s founder and coordinator Nver Sargsyan mentioned that “Cilicia” Armenian business club, which was established in 2014, is a universal platform for interaction between business owners, employees of large companies and individual professionals.

In his remarks, Sinanyan presented Armenia’s policy in the Diaspora and the upcoming programs of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, emphasizing on the importance of the active participation of the Armenian organizations of the Russian Federation and the Armenian community.

The club members stated that they will continue to implement a number of infrastructural and investment projects in the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh in the fields of technology, ecology, tourism and agriculture.