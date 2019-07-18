Parliament Speaker Meets with Armenian Organizations

WASHINGTON—The Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan had meetings with representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America and the Armenian Assembly of America in Washington during his working visit.

During the meetings Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the role of the two organizations in the Armenian-American relations and presented to his counterparts the agenda of reforms going on in Armenia.

A number of programs aimed at the development of U.S.-Armenia relations were discussed and Mirzoyan said the ANCA and the Assembly can have a role in their implementation.