Armenia Fund Gyumri Celebration Raises $1.44 Million

New Record Set for Gyumri Fundraising Efforts

LOS ANGELES—Armenia Fund, in partnership with ARTN TV of Los Angeles, on July 14 hosted a special television program, dubbed the “Gyumri Celebration” and fund-raised a record-breaking $1,437,400.00 in pledges.

It culminated a month-long fundraising phone-a-thon campaign in the United States, as well as the prominent participation of the Fund’s partners and supporters around the world, most notably from the Armenian community in France – through Fonds Armenien de France.

Proceeds from the Gyumri Celebration television program will benefit the reconstruction of a building in Gyumri. Upon completion of the building, 40 families will be moved from decaying metal containers that they currently live in. The building will feature a new kindergarten, furnished apartments complete with appliances and furniture, and small-and-medium businesses. As part of the Fund’s ongoing program of focusing on renewable energies, the building will include solar panels.

“For the past 5 years, the Fund has lead fundraising efforts to help eliminate the scar of the earthquake once and for all. Today we reached new heights, thanks to our team and friends from all over the world. The Fund continues to grow and elevate to new heights not only in fundraising but also setting the trend and high standards for new projects”, said Maria Mehranian, President/Chairman of Armenia Fund U.S. Western Region.

“Our new project in Gyumri is completely based on the Fund’s new, optimized strategy: a cornerstone of completeness, comprehensive and lasting program implementation, of which the result will be an improvement in the quality of life for the beneficiaries for not only receiving an apartment, but also the opportunity to work, to create, and to thrive. This fundraising campaign truly had an Pan-Armenian character. It will continue in the coming months through crowdfunding and online mediums.”, said Haykak Arshamyan, the executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

The Gyumri Celebration program featured before-and-after human stories of Gyumri residents, entertainment, and live guests. Video appeals from the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian and Karekin II, Catholicos of All-Armenians were shown during the show. Fundraising for the Our Gyumri project continues. Donors can visit armeniafund.org/donate to make a secure online donation or call 1-800-888-8897.

Armenia Fund, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, independent, non-governmental corporation headquartered in Glendale, California. Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in Yerevan is Armenia Fund’s implementing partner.