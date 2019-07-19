Army Teaches ‘Art of Victory,’ Says Pashinyan

The Armenian Armed Forces teach the “art of victory,” providing soldiers with important lessons and skills that can guide them throughout their lives, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who visited a military base in the Armavir Province.

“I am confident that the potential for victory exists in each of you and the Armed Forces must help you to harness that talent,” Pashinyan told the servicemen in Armavir, emphasizing that the Armenian army must be the most combat ready army in the region.

Pashinyan, who was accompanied by Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, said to achieve the goal of combat readiness, the Armenian Armed Forces, the people of Armenia and the country itself must be the most intelligent and knowledgable in the region.

He added that the Armed Forces provide the opportunity to soldiers to gain valuable knowledge, which can guide them throughout their lives, regardless of whether they choose to continue to serve in the military.

The prime minister emphasized that service to the homeland is not limited to the two-year mandatory service in the Armed Forces.

“The [two-year] term of military service is in some ways also a study term. One of the key priorities of our government is to use that time maximally and effectively so that soldiers will have a higher intellectual level at the end of their tour of duty. The Armenian Army should be the most intelligent army in the region,” said Pashinyan.

During his visit to the military base in Armavir, Pashinyan also dined with soldiers and praised the changes that have been made to the soldiers’ diet.