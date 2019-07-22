Avinyan Meets with Armenian Community Members in Boston

BOSTON, Mass.,—Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan met with representatives of the Armenian community in Boston on Friday, Avinyan’s office reported.

Avinyan addressed current economic challenges in Armenia, attributing them to a two-decade economic transition. He emphasized that, due to the current circumstances, Armenia must increase levels of economic productivity at faster rates. In order to achieve this goal, Armenia’s government must prioritize education so that individuals can be better equipped to contribute to economic development. This calls for an increase in the quality and availability of education, science, and healthcare services.

Avinyan expressed his belief that, in the modern-day, extraordinary levels of progress are impossible without the development of science, technology, and human potential. He noted that the Armenian government will contribute to this advancement by implementing various innovative programs and initiatives. He trusts that the creative potential of the Armenian community can further advance not only our community needs, but those of the international community as well.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that engaging in an open dialogue with the Diaspora is key to the growth of Armenia’s economy. With this in mind, the Armenian government is anticipating Diaspora participation in the ongoing economic reforms and is looking forward to further develop the Armenia-Diaspora relationship.

Later, those in attendance exchanged views on issues concerning the Armenian community of Boston.

Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Boston where he laid flowers.