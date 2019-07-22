Sinanyan Meets with Moscow ANC

As he continues his visit to Russia, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan met on Sunday with representatives of the Armenian National Committee of Moscow.

“There is an air of unity. You were able to, in a unique way, bring everyone together,” said Nerses Nersesyan, the executive director of the ANC Moscow office in welcoming Sinanyan.

The high commissioner emphasized the need for various organizations in the Diaspora to work in a coordinated manner, and presented his vision for advancing Diaspora-Armenia relations.

“Wherever I go I am always a soldier for our homeland,” Sinanyan told the ANC Moscow representatives.

Sinanyan, who since being appointed to his position, has said that the Armenian community of Russia will be a focal point of his mission, traveled to Russia last week and began meeting with various Armenian organizational representatives and community members.

On Sunday, he visited the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral and met with parishioners. Sinanyan also visited Armenian communities in St. Petersburg, Yaroslav and Tver.

In Moscow, he met with cultural leaders and youth, emphasizing to them that a new generation of Armenians has a decisive role to play in advancing the homeland. He also touched on the key role the artists and the creative community can play in the process.