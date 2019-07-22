Sinanyan Meets with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan met Monday with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, State Secretary Grigory Karasin, while the high commissioner was on a working visit to Moscow.

At the outset of the meeting, Karasin stated that Russia is a multiethnic country, where Armenians are part of that mosaic and play a very active role in politics, culture, society and economy.

Sinanyan emphasized that the Armenian community of Russia has great potential, and Armenia will be happy, if the Armenians of Russia, who are already fully integrated in Russian society, are able to participate in the development of Russia and preserve their national identity at the same time.

Sinanyan presented the main goals and functions of the Office of the High Commissioner and the main directions for activities with Armenian communities of the Diaspora, including the Armenian community of Russia.

Sinanyan said that he has had several meetings and will visit Russia often since there is a large Armenian community. He added that the Office will work hard with the Armenian community of Russia and will engage members of the Armenian community toward fulfilling the goals of his office.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan also attended the meeting.