Russian Fighter Jets to be Delivered to Armenia by Beginning of 2020

Russian-made SU-30SM fighter aircraft will be delivered to Armenia by the beginning of 2020, Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Monday in Yerevan.

“According to the contract, we expect the fulfillment of obligations by the manufacturers at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year,” said Tonoyan, who confirmed that the order is for four SU-30 SM fighter jets, with each being worth approximately $22 million.

Tonoyan also told reporters to expect “surprises” in the future. While there were no additional details provided by defense ministry, in the past military officials have spoken about the Russian-made Tor anti-aircraft missiles, which are developed for tactical missions.

Tonoyan was speaking after a ceremony for graduates of various military academies.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke at the ceremony, saying that the Armenian military must be so strong with “win without war.”

“We need our armed forces to be in such a state so that all potential adversaries understand that it is pointless to fight with us. The result of the struggle is one — the defeat of the enemy and our victory,” said Pashinyan.