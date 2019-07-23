Funeral Notice: Garo Bedrossian

GARO BEDROSSIAN

Born on May 17, 1929, Iskenderun (Alexandretta)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle and relative Garo Bedrossian, which occurred on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 12 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Son, Asbed and Laura Bedrossian and children, Daron and Lily

Daughter, Narine Bedrossian

Brother, Mihran and Arpie Bedrossian

Niece, Houri and Koko Darakjian and children

Nephew, Koko and Nyrie Bedrossian and children

Michael and Tania Bedrossian and daughter

Brother, Hrant Bedrossian

Sister, Hasmig and Berj Khrlakian and children, George and Arevig

Niece, Silva Aznavourian and children

Nephew, Zohrab and Varsenig Bedrossian and children

Niece, Shiraz Bedrossian

Niece, Vicky and nephew Eddie Bedrossian

Cousin, Marie Minassian and children

Brother-in-law, Haig Kopooshian

Sister-in-law’s children, Badrik and Shogher Kopooshian and children

Hrag Kopooshian

Sister-in-law, Sona and Joseph Chahinian

Sister-in-law’s children, Cyril and Noushig Tahtajian and children

Raffi and Patil Demerji and children

The entire Bedrossian, Najjarian, Kopooshian and Nalbandian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garo Bedrossian Scholar Fund, 19621 Gifford St., Reseda, CA 91335.