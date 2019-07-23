Funeral Notice: Garo Bedrossian

GARO BEDROSSIAN
Born on May 17, 1929, Iskenderun (Alexandretta)
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle and relative Garo Bedrossian, which occurred on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 12 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Son, Asbed and Laura Bedrossian and children, Daron and Lily
Daughter, Narine Bedrossian
Brother, Mihran and Arpie Bedrossian
Niece, Houri and Koko Darakjian and children
Nephew, Koko and Nyrie Bedrossian and children
Michael and Tania Bedrossian and daughter
Brother, Hrant Bedrossian
Sister, Hasmig and Berj Khrlakian and children, George and Arevig
Niece, Silva Aznavourian and children
Nephew, Zohrab and Varsenig Bedrossian and children
Niece, Shiraz Bedrossian
Niece, Vicky and nephew Eddie Bedrossian
Cousin, Marie Minassian and children
Brother-in-law, Haig Kopooshian
Sister-in-law’s children, Badrik and Shogher Kopooshian and children
Hrag Kopooshian
Sister-in-law, Sona and Joseph Chahinian
Sister-in-law’s children, Cyril and Noushig Tahtajian and children
Raffi and Patil Demerji and children
The entire Bedrossian, Najjarian, Kopooshian and Nalbandian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garo Bedrossian Scholar Fund, 19621 Gifford St., Reseda, CA 91335.
