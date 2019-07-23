Artsakh President Meets With Artsakh ARF Central Committee

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Tuesday met a delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Artsakh led by its chairman David Ishkhanyan.
Issues related to state building, as well as domestic and foreign policy of the Republic were discussed during the meeting.
