L.A. Armenian Donates Stem Cells to a Patient in Germany

LOS ANGELES— The Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry announced that Aram, a young resident of Los Angeles, has donated stem cells for a potentially life-saving bone marrow transplant in Germany.

Aram has been a registered donor with ABMDR since 2010. Last month, he was identified as a donor match for a cancer patient in Germany. Soon after being notified by ABMDR of his matched-donor status, Aram was given the choice of having his stem cells harvested in either Los Angeles or Yerevan. Aram opted for the latter.

On July 22, stem cells were harvested from Aram at ABMDR’s Stem Cell Harvesting Center, in the Armenian capital. The safe, non-invasive procedure was performed by Dr. Andranik Mshetsyan. Afterwards the donated stem cells were rushed via a special international courier to Germany, to be utilized for a potentially life-saving transplant.

“We are so very proud of Aram, for his extraordinary generosity and practical altruism alike,” said Dr. Frieda Jordan, president of ABMDR, and continued: “Aram symbolizes the spirit of giving on which the very success of our organization has been built. Today, thanks to his swift action as well as the international operations of ABMDR, including the vital work of our Stem Cell Harvesting Center in Yerevan, the life of yet another patient will be saved through a transplant.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 30,000 donors in 31 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 33 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit the website.