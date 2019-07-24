Prelacy Mourns Passing of Educator Garo Bedrossian

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Religious and Executive Councils mourn the passing of esteemed educator and community activist Garo Bedrosian, which occurred on Monday, July 22. A national funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 12 p.m., at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino, followed by interment at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

Garo Bedrosian graduated from the Armenian Theological Seminary of the Great House of Cilicia. In 1950 he began his nearly six-decade-long career in education. He served as teacher, Vice-Principal, and Principal at the Armenian School in Kamishli, Syria, and the Armenian Evangelical High School in Beirut, Lebanon. In 1964 he was appointed the first Principal of the newly established Levon and Sophia Hagopian College in Bourj Hammoud, a position he held for almost fifteen years. In 1978, he continues his career at Ferrahian High School in Encino, where he would teach Armenian language, history, and grammar for the next thirty years.

Alongside educating generations of Armenian youth, Garo Bedrosian was a faithful community servant. He has authored religious and historical books as well as numerous articles which have been featured in Armenian newspapers across the world. He is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions for his worthy service to our nation, including; the “St. Mesrob Mashdots” medal from the Catholicosate of Cilicia, “One people, one land” achievement letter from the Armenian Diaspora Relations Committee, letter of honor from the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia, letter of blessing and commendation from the Prelate, and several letter of recognition from various educational and cultural institutions.

We convey our condolences to his son, Asbed and Laura Bedrosian and children, daughter Narine, brothers, sister, extended family and friends.

May his memory remain ever blessed.

WESTERN PRELACY TIVAN