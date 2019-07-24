Shirvanian Youth Center Celebrates its 3rd Anniversary

Shirvanian Youth Center's dance group Engineer camp at Shirvanian Youth Center Guests of Shirvanian Youth Center Engineer camp students Guests of Shirvanian Youth Center The center's engineer camp volunteers

GLENDALE—This month marks the 3rd anniversary of the opening of the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia, which was spearheaded by Armenian Cultural Foundations “We are Gyumri” Committee. The SYC allows for youth of all ages to join together for cultural, educational, and social gatherings, as well as lessons.

On July 11, the SYC held a successful event celebrating and marking its third anniversary. SYC’s Manager/Program Coordinator, Gohar Karapetyan, welcomed guests, reported on the Center’s activities, highlighted accomplishments, and provided an update on the “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian Scholarship Fund. The program included a dance performance, updates by volunteers and scholarship recipients regarding the Center‘s projects, and followed with a reception.

Yerkir Media’s coverage of the event is available below:



“We are continuing to collaborate with local, national, and international organizations and non-profits to ensure we develop programs and offer services that enhance and enrich the lives of youth in Gyumri. We strive to stay current with our program offerings and classes to maximize the impact we have on each child. One such program is Engineer Armenia,” Karapetyan noted.

Yerkir Media’s interview with Gohar Karapetyan is available below:



Engineer Armenia is a multipurpose program conducted by an interdisciplinary team of volunteers led by Karina Khadarian, a chemical engineering graduate from the University of California, Irvine. From July 8 to 10, 100 students from the Shirak province participated in an engineering day camp, which took place at Shirvanian Youth Center. The team conducted educational sessions about the fundamentals of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. They also ran games and activities that incorporated these fundamentals, which were tailored to each age group. “The main goal of our day camp is to inspire and encourage the youth—the next generation of leaders—to pursue such career paths within Armenia, as well as to provide them with the basic fundamentals and tools,” stated Karapetyan.

The mission of the “We Are Gyumri” is to create a positive and lasting impact on youth in Gyumri, Armenia (Shirak Region). The campaign restructured and renovated the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia; a year-round functional program at the center teaches youth in Gyumri everyday skills, provides them with the essentials they need for a brighter future, and serves as a bridge between youth in Gyumri and their peers in the Diaspora. The “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian Scholarship Fund sponsors residents of the Shirak Region to pursue their undergraduate education in their native region.