Prelacy Churches to Offer Prayers on Lisbon 5 Anniversary

LA CRESCENTA—This year marks the 36th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Lisbon Five, who gave their lives to advance the Armenian Cause. The five individuals include: Simon Yahniyan, Vatche Daghlian, Sarkis Abrahamian, Ara Kuhrjulian, and Setrak Ajemian.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian has called for special “Der Voghormya” prayers to be offered in memory of the Lisbon 5 at all Prelacy churches on Sunday, July 28, given that the day coincides with the feast of the Transfiguration (Vartavar) when requiem services are not conducted.

The community is invited to honor the undying legacy and sacrifice of our modern-day heroes.