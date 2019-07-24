Prelacy Marks 36th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of the Lisbon Five

LA CRESCENTA—This year marks the 36th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Lisbon Five, who gave their lives in furtherance of our just cause. The five individuals include: Simon Yahniyan, Vatche Daghlian, Sarkis Abrahamian, Ara Kuhrjulian, and Setrak Ajemian.
By the ordinance of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, on Sunday, July 29, prayers for the souls of the Lisbon 5 will be offered during “Der Voghormya,” given that the day coincides with the feast of the Transfiguration of our Lord, a dominical feast on which requiem service is not conducted.
We invite our faithful to join us in honoring the undying legacy and sacrifice of our modern-day heroes.
WESTERN PRELACY TIVAN
