Photo Exhibit on Akhtamar’s Holy Cross Church Kicks Off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL—A church in Istanbul has an exhibition on the Cathedral of the Holy Cross of Akhtamar Island. Photos of the Armenian Church will be displayed at Hagia Irene Church, located in the courtyard of Topkapı Palace, for a total of 20 days.

Though he was not in attendance, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a message to convey in regards to Holy Cross of Akhtamar. In his remarks Erdoğan emphasized the significance of the church as a religious center—not only to Armenians, but to all Christians. ”This, and similar historical-cultural monuments, are the richness of our country,” stated Erdoğan.

In attendance was Bishop Sahak Mashalian, Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens, who touched upon the origins of the Holy Cross of Akhtamar Island. He explained that the photo exhibition serves a greater purpose, implying that there may be more exhibits of a similar nature.