Artsakh Foreign Ministry Welcomes Ryde Friendship City

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Wednesday welcomed a recent decision by the city of Ryde in Australia to officially establish a friendship city with Stepanakert.

“We welcome the unanimous adoption of a resolution to establish ‘friendship’ relations with Artsakh’s capital city of Stepanakert by the Australia’s Ryde City Council. This ensures a legal basis for the establishment of cooperation between the two cities in the fields of culture, education, economy and others, as well as implementation of practical programs,” the Artsakh foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The adoption of the resolution passed ahead of a visit to Australia by a delegation from Artsakh led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian,. The visit will entail a meeting with official representatives of the City of Ryde, where further cooperation between Ryde and Stepanakert will be discussed,” explained the Artsakh foreign ministry.

“We are grateful to those who contributed to the implementation of this initiative, which aims to strengthen the friendly relations between Stepanakert and Ryde,” said the statement.