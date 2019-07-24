Mayilian to Meet with Representatives of Ryde, Australia

This week, Australia’s City of Ryde established an official friendship with Stepanakert, Artsakh. Below is a statement made by Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry:

“We welcome the unanimous adoption of the resolution to establish ‘friendship’ relations with Artsakh’s capital city of Stepanakert by the Australian Ryde City Council. This ensures a legal basis for the establishment of cooperation between the two cities in the fields of culture, education, economy and others, as well as implementation of practical programs.

The adoption of the resolution coincides with a visit from the Republic of Artsakh’s delegation, led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, to Australia. The visit will entail a meeting with official representatives of the City of Ryde, where further cooperation between Ryde and Stepanakert will be discussed.

We are grateful to those who have contributed to the implementation of this initiative, which aims to strengthen the friendly relations between Stepanakert and Ryde.”