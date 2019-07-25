Mesrobian High School Digital Media and Robotics Earn UC Certification

Armenian Mesrobian School is excited to announce that Mesrobian High School’s “Digital Media and Publications” and “Robotics” electives are now officially certified by the University of California as official College Preparatory Elective courses, fulfilling the ‘G’ requirement for college admissions.

“We are working diligently to create the best opportunities for our students and prepare them for careers that do not yet exist, with an education that cultivates real world skills applicable in life. We do this keeping in mind research-based approaches, while always striving to balance the social and emotional needs of students,” said Armenian Mesrobian School Principal David Ghoogasian.

In 2015, Mesrobian School announced that it was going full “STEAM” ahead, marking the growing emphasis the school is placing on STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics), by overhauling and enhancing its program of digital multimedia and creative technologies.

Since then, Mesrobian School has produced an array of extracurricular and curricular STEAM opportunities for its students including the use of 3D printing, high performance multimedia computers, video and photography equipment, as well as the use of Chromebooks by all students from 6th through 12th grades.

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited from Preschool through High School by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and is the nation’s first Armenian Elementary School. The college preparatory High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian School includes Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2 – 5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus.

A major convenience for parents who may have children at multiple ages, Mesrobian offers a unique perspective and opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to grow together, and for students to get the attention and nurturing they need to be successful in school and in life. The school offers transportation from the Pasadena/Greater San Gabriel Valley, Glendale, and Orange County areas.

Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.

