VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center for Housing Armenia Build 200th Home

MRGASTAN, Armenia—Active construction works are underway in Mrgastan village of Armavir region. A home is being built for the Hasoyan family who has lived in a 193-square-foot metal container for many years. With the support of partner organizations VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the construction work, which began in May, already has a visible result—the walls are built and the roofing is complete.

Three months ago, the Hasoyans couldn’t imagine that their summer season would be so busy; not only with harvesting, but also with the opportunity of building their dream home. Today, with the help of volunteers working in the construction site, the Hasoyans are full of hope that they will very soon become homeowners. Sidewalk concreting works are being done with great pace, and the interior renovation work is set to be complete by fall.

The 193-square-feet metal container and the memories of eight difficult years will be soon left in the past.

“There were 12 of us living in the house of my husband’s parents. We had no choice but to move into the metal container. It’s incredibly difficult to live in a very small area with growing children; the only room of the metal container serves as a bedroom, a living room, and a bathroom—all at the same time. Now, a new life begins for us. My whole family is so excited. We try to believe that the walls built will be ours, and that this is a new reality,” said Zarineh Hasoyan.

“Any implemented program requires consistent reporting. Most often it is about figures. Speaking of having built some 200 houses in the course of a year is one way of reporting on these implemented projects. Yet, the report we have deep in our hearts is the most important. Seeing the smiling eyes of those getting back to normal life and looking toward the future with optimism is the best way of showing that the program has been a success. Humanity and responsibility are the best results. I am happy and proud of our continuous partnership,” stated VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

”The 200th milestone home being built through VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia partnership is rising from its foundation. In this sense, the Hasoyan family house is unique. This is the first case in the program. For us, the number of houses built is a milestone, and for the family the year will be a milestone year,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President, Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

This year, VivaCell-MTS has invested around 109 million AMD (229,020 USD) for the housing project, as a result of which 43 families will be assisted.

