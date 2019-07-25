Armenia’s Ambassador to U.S. Meets with ARF Central Committee

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan on Wednesday met with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee at its headquarters in Glendale.

During the meeting, which lasted more than the an hour, the sides discussed issues of concern to Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, as well as the role the Western U.S. community can play in advancing those concerns.

At the onset of the meeting, Nersesyan expressed his deep gratitude and respect to the ARF and the important role it plays in advancement of Armenia.

Nersesyan shared with the ARF leaders his efforts in Washington to strengthen U.S. Armenia relations and briefed them about the recent visits by Foreign Minister Zorhab Mnatsakanyan and Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan to Washington. He explained that Mnatsakanyan’s participation in the State Department’s Second Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom was greatly important in strengthening and forging relations with other colleagues. Nersesyan added that during Mirzoyan’s meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the issue of strengthening U.S.-Armenia relations were discussed.

Nersesyan also applauded community’s role in the recent pro-Armenia and pro-Artsakh legislation that passed the House, among them Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s amendment to include an additional $40 million to Armenia; Rep. Brad Sherman’s measure to block the transfer of U.S. defense articles to Baku that could potentially be used by the Azerbaijani government to act upon its threat to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh’s Stepanakert Airport; and Rep. Judy Chu’s initiative to strengthen the Artsakh Ceasefire by deploying gunfire locators, add observers, and withdraw snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry from the Artsakh line-of-contact.

The meeting also focused on the recent developments in the Karabakh peace process.

Nersesyan was accompanied by Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian and Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni.

ARF Central Committee co-chairs Avedik Izmirlian and Dr. Carmen Ohanian were joined by fellow CC members Levon Kirakosian and Melkon Melkonian, as well as Asbarez English Editor Ara Khachatourian.