Armenian Products Sold at Fresh Farms in Chicago

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Armenian canned food products are now available at Fresh Farms, one of the largest trade network companies in Chicago, IL.

During an interview with ARMENPRESS, Paruyr Sargsyan—Business Armenia’s official representative to Chicago and adviser to the Honorary Consul of Armenia— noted that the turnover of the first few days has shown that individuals are interested in purchasing Armenian products. He personally contributed to the organization of these works.

“In addition to establishing cultural ties, one of the goals of the Consulate and Business Armenia is to deepen the economic ties and import Armenian goods to Chicago. We held many meetings with the large companies operating in Illinois and reached an agreement with Fresh Farms to present the Armenian products,” he said, stating that Armenian goods are imported to, and sold in, Illinois for the first time, especially in such a big market.

Sargsyan stated that people in Chicago were already familiar with the Armenian products to some extent, because migrants from Eastern Europe, including those from Poland and Bulgaria, live in that part of the state and are aware of Armenia and its products. Analyzing the sale of the first few days, Sargsyan said the ten-day turnover showed that there is an interest—people buy the goods, but not with a large quantity. “Juices are almost sold out, but jams and fruit preserves will be sold gradually, aligned with the season,” said Sargsyan.

Armenia’s Honorary Consul to Chicago Oscar Tatosyan assisted in organizing the sale of Armenian goods in one more U.S. state. First the products are transported to New York, and then are delivered to Chicago. These Armenian goods have been sold in New York for some time now, but they are available for purchase in Chicago for the very first time.

Sargsyan informed ARMENPRESS that there are plans to expand the representation of the goods in partnership with the Business Armenia, as well as through meetings with other major American companies.