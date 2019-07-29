Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits ANCA-WR

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Board of Directors met with the Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersesyan at its regional headquarters in Glendale on Thursday. Nersesyan led a delegation which included Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Dr. Armen Baibourtian and Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni.

Welcoming the guests, ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. and members of the Board summarized the work of the organization, its accomplishments, and its upcoming policy priorities in advancing the Armenian Cause.

Ambassador Nersesyan, in turn, briefed the ANCA-WR Board on the current work and upcoming projects of the Armenian Embassy in Washington, D.C., highlighting the need to continuously strengthen the relationship between the Diaspora and Armenia by presenting a united front. The ambassador also thanked the ANCA-WR for its active work in promoting relations between the United States and Armenia and in ensuring that the voice of the community is represented in the public and political sphere.

“Cultivating and maintaining open lines of communication and a cooperative relationship between representatives of the Republic of Armenia and the ANCA-WR is a matter of vital importance to us. We greatly appreciate our genuine camaraderie with Ambassador Nersesyan, Ambassador Baibourtian, and their offices, and we look forward to further deepening our ties for the mutual benefit of both Armenia and the Armenian Diasporan community here in the United States,” noted Hovsepian.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.