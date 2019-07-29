Prelacy Welcomes Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S.

LA CRESCENTA—Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian welcomed the first official visit of Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersesyan to the Prelacy on Friday. Nersesyan was accompanied by Consul General Dr. Armen Baibourtian and Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni, while Prelate Mardirossian was joined by Executive Council Chair Garo Eshgian and Rev. Movses Shannakian.

On behalf of Prelacy clergy and the Executive Council, the Prelate welcomed Ambassador Nersesyan, commended his worthy service, and wished him continued success in his mission. Eshgian conveyed his welcoming remarks and, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed readiness to strengthen Prelacy-Embassy ties.

The ensuing conversation focused on fostering Armenia-Diaspora relations. The visit concluded with prayer at the “St. Dertad and St. Ashkhen” Chapel.