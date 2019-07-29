AMAA-Armenia, Teach for Armenia to Assist Children of Kirants

YEREVAN— In 2014, on the eve of the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide, an association was formed between six organizations to reach out to the children of the Martuni Community, a border village in the Chambarak Region of Republic of Armenia. The association has now expanded to eleven organizations to include The Armenian Missionary Association of America-Armenia, “Shen” Charity NGO, Children of Armenia Fund, “Development Principles” NGO, Fund for Armenian Relief, World Vision Armenia, Teach For Armenia, World Council of Churches Armenia Round Table Foundation, Armenian General Benevolent Union, “Armenian Caritas” Benevolent NGO, and “Diaconia Charitable Fund.”

In the first order of the association, and in cooperation with Teach For Armenia, AMAA-Armenia sponsored a well-trained teacher to teach IT courses in the Martuni community of Chambarak Region for two years, both at the school level and at extracurricular and community level programs.

Encouraged by the success of the cooperation with Teach for Armenia’s initiative in the previous community, AMAA-Armenia and TA will continue their cooperation in the Kirants community, another border village of Tavush Province, where a Russian language teacher will be sent in September to conduct both subject-based and multidisciplinary training.

On July 26, the two group member organizations solemnly signed their agreement to cooperate in the Kirants Community of Tavush Province, where AMAA-Armenia and TA will implement this program in the Primary School of the Community and will actively initiate community development and impact programs.