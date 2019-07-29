Armenian Bar, Armenia’s Ministry of Justice Discuss Institutional Reforms

YEREVAN—The Armenian Bar Association’s Co-Chairs of the Armenian Rights Watch Committee met with the Justice Minister of Armenia, Rustam Badasian, and Deputy Justice Minister, Anna Vardapetyan on Friday. The discussions took place at the Ministry of Justice of Armenia in Yerevan, where ARWC Co-Chair Garo B. Ghazarian joined the Ministers in person while Co-Chair, Karnig Kerkonian, participated via teleconference.

The high-level talks focused on crucial items on the Ministry’s agenda and the role of the Armenian Bar Association in assisting judicial institution-building and judicial reform structuring in Armenia. The discussions, the first between the newly-appointed Justice Minister and the ARWC, were both engaging and meaningful, setting the stage for genuine collaboration on key initiatives aimed at securing public trust in a robust rule of law framework in Armenia.