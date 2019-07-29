Funeral Notice: Hratch Nalbandian

HRATCH NALBANDIAN

Born on August 1, 1948

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, and uncle, Hratch Nalbandian, which occurred on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at noon at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Tina Nalbandian

Daughter, Gina Nalbandian and son, Dikran

Sister and Brother-in-law, Mary and Garbis Nalbandian

Brother, Zaven Nalbandian

Sister, Silva Yetenekian

Nephews, Ariss, Shahe and Zaven II Nalbandian. Arek and Todd Yetenekian

And the entire Nalbandian, Yetenekian, Demirjian, Bakalian and Hurmetian families and relatives

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Phoenicia Restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale CA 91203.