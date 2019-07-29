Funeral Notice: Hratch Nalbandian

HRATCH NALBANDIAN
Born on August 1, 1948
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, and uncle, Hratch Nalbandian, which occurred on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at noon at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Tina Nalbandian
Daughter, Gina Nalbandian and son, Dikran
Sister and Brother-in-law, Mary and Garbis Nalbandian
Brother, Zaven Nalbandian
Sister, Silva Yetenekian
Nephews, Ariss, Shahe and Zaven II Nalbandian. Arek and Todd Yetenekian
And the entire Nalbandian, Yetenekian, Demirjian, Bakalian and Hurmetian families and relatives
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Phoenicia Restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale CA 91203.
