AEUNA Meets with Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S.

GLENDALE—The Armenian Evangelical Union of North America hosted a reception for the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States, Varuzhan Nersesyan. The reception took place on Friday, July 26 at the AEUNA office in Glendale, CA.

AEUNA Minister to the Union, Rev. Berdj Djambazian welcomed both Nersesyan and the Republic of Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Armen Baibourtian.

Guests at the reception included senior AEUNA and Armenian Missionary Association of America directors and mission leaders, who briefed the Ambassador on their activities in Armenia. Discussions centered on the economic situation in Armenia, domestic developments, and Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.