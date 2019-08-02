Artsakh Delegation Meets with Premier Berejiklian

SYDNEY, Australia—Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian hosted the Republic of Artsakh delegation led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

Minister Mayilyan met Premier Berejiklian, New South Wales Legislative Assembly Speaker Jonathan O’Dea and New South Wales Legislative Council President John Ajaka in Sydney, along with fellow members of his delegation, Member of Parliament Davit Ishkhanyan and Foreign Affairs official Artak Nersisyan. They were accompanied by Artsakh’s Representative in Australia and members of the ANC-AU.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation and strengthening the ties between Artsakh and New South Wales, considering the Parliament recognized the Republic of Artsakh in 2012. Mayilyan presented the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy and the challenges in this sphere, and Berejiklian briefed on her recent visit to Armenia and the meetings she had there.

Mayilyan noted that the people of Artsakh highly appreciate Berejiklian’s promotion of pan-Armenian issues, and invited her to visit Artsakh for what would be the third occasion.

Earlier, the delegation met with members of the New South Wales Parliamentary Friends of Armenia group, where questions were Foreign Minister Mayilyan extended his country’s deep appreciation that many in the room helped Australia’s largest state recognize the Republic of Artsakh, have spoken on issues of importance to Artsakh, and some had even visited Artsakh.

Among the attendees at this meeting were Members of Parliament Jonathan O’Dea (Chair), Walt Secord MLC (Vice-Chair), Hugh McDermott and Member of the Legislative Council Fred Nile—all of whom join Gladys Berejiklian as part of the newly formed Australian Friends of Artsakh.