Pashinyan, Sahakian Meet in Stepanekert

After arriving in Artsakh to take part in the Pan-Armenian Games opening ceremonies, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakian met in Stepanakert on Monday to discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the two republics.
The two leaders exchanged views on further deepening the partnership, as well as the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution process..
Pashinyan, who is traveling with his spouse, Anna Hakobyan were greeted by Sahakian at Stepanakert Airport
Artsakh’s President welcomed Pashinyan in Stepanakert Airport on Monday.
Ahead of a rally at Revival Square in Stepanakert, where both leaders addressed a large crowd, Pashinyan and Hakobyan visited their son who is serving on the Artsakh frontlines in the Armenian Armed Forces.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.