Pashinyan, Sahakian Meet in Stepanekert

After arriving in Artsakh to take part in the Pan-Armenian Games opening ceremonies, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakian met in Stepanakert on Monday to discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the two republics.

The two leaders exchanged views on further deepening the partnership, as well as the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution process..

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian greets Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Stepanakert Airport

Pashinyan, who is traveling with his spouse, Anna Hakobyan were greeted by Sahakian at Stepanakert Airport

Artsakh’s President welcomed Pashinyan in Stepanakert Airport on Monday.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, visit their son who is serving in Artsakh

Ahead of a rally at Revival Square in Stepanakert, where both leaders addressed a large crowd, Pashinyan and Hakobyan visited their son who is serving on the Artsakh frontlines in the Armenian Armed Forces.

