‘Artsakh is Armenia,’ Says Pashinyan during Stepanakert Rally

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian Says Armenians are Closer to the Dream of a United Armenia

Ahead of the start of the Pan-Armenian Games, which will kick off Tuesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on stage at Revival Square in Stepanakert to demonstrate a united Armenian front, declaring that “Artsakh is Armenia. Period.”

During his remarks, which also touched on an outlook for Armenia and Armenians, Pashinyan said, “only Armenians [collectively] can determine their own fate.”

Before introducing Pashinyan, Sahakian said that by continuing to pursue our collective national aspirations, and through consistent efforts to garner international recognition for Artsakh, “we as a nation are closer to our dream of a United Armenia.”

The Artsakh president told the large crowd that he had personally monitored the task of organizing the Pan-Armenian Games, which for the first time will be held in Artsakh. He said that the games were organized with the ideals of the ancestors of the Armenian nation, who struggled and overcame insurmountable challenges, bequeathing a “sacred country” for future generation.

Thus he said, the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora “trinity” has become a guiding force for stability and security for the people of Artsakh.

Stepanakert's Revival Square was brimming with people who turned out for a rally on August 5

“We have said that the Artsakh movement was one of the greatest feats of the Armenian people. Today I would like to announced from this stage that Artsakh is ready to implement its share of mission with confidence, creating the necessary conditions for future victories,” said Artsakh President Sahakian. said.

During the rally, Pashinyan outlined his vision for Armenia, presenting strategic development goals, which by 2050 will make Armenia a strong and prosperous nation.

”By 2050 we have to manage to solve the following issues: increase the population of Armenia to at least 5 million people; create 1.5 million jobs, and eliminate poverty, transform Armenia into an industrial country, increase its gross domestic product 15-fold, have at least five Armenian technological companies whose worth will surpass $10 billion and 10 thousand working startups; increase average salaries seven-fold and rank at least in the top 20 list of the most combat ready armies of the world and have intelligent service ranking in the top 10 list,” said Pashinyan.

He told the crowd that while the 2018 popular movement was raging in Armenia, the people of Artsakh, through their vigilance, protected the borders and did not allow the outbreak of violence that could have threatened the entire nation.

Pashinyan said that the people who led the movement for change last year in Armenia, can work together to realize the goals he set forth for the upcoming 30 years.