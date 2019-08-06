ANCA-WR Leads Launch of Armenian American Complete Count Committee

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, in line with its partnership agreement signed with the U.S. Census Bureau, formed and inaugurated the Armenian American Complete Count Committee in an effort to ensure maximum participation of the community in the 2020 Census. It is the first time in history that there is a CCC formed specifically to facilitate outreach to Armenian Americans. The AACCC kick-off meeting was attended by representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau as well as a number of Armenian American faith-based and community organizations that have a broad grassroots reach and ability to spread the word effectively.

“The Armenian American community plays a dynamic role in the United States. Unfortunately, that reality has not been properly reflected over the decades through U.S. Census numbers, as we have been historically under-counted,” remarked ANCA-WR Chairperson Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We hope that through the formation of the AACCC, we will be able to increase our collective effort to reach out and educate the Armenian American community about the benefits of participating in the upcoming 2020 Census by identifying themselves as Armenians.”

Among the participants were representatives from the Western Diocese of North America, the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, the Armenian Relief Society – Western Region, Homenetmen – Western Region, Hamazkayin – Western Region, California Armenian Students of Public Schools, Armenian Youth Federation, ARF Shant Student Association, ANCA – Professional Network, Asbarez newspaper, and Horizon TV. Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau, Partnership Specialists Anahit Tovmasyan and Michael Khouri, were also present to provide general information and answer questions of attendees.

During the meeting, the representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau Anahit Tovmasyan and Michael Khouri spoke about the recent efforts undertaken by the government to reach out to the Armenian American community at large, as well as the important role that community organizations can play in this endeavor. Over the next few months, the AACCC will coordinate a number of activities aimed at raising awareness and encourage participation not only in Southern California, but throughout the United States. The Constitutionally-mandated census carries significant political, economic, and social repercussions from deciding the number of seats for each state in the U.S. House of Representatives to allocating close to $700 billion in federal funds for housing, education, healthcare, etc. to state and local governments, as well as providing grants to community-based organizations.

