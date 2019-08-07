ANCA-Glendale to Honor the Armenian Youth Association of California

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale will host its annual Award and Appreciation Gala, during which the Armenian Youth Association of California that will receive the Woodrow Wilson Public Service Award.

The banquet is an annual opportunity to honor remarkable individuals and local organizations for their notable achievements and commitment to the betterment of the Glendale community. The gala will take place on Sunday, August 25, at Renaissance Banquet Hall in Glendale.

The Armenian Youth Association of California has been chosen for its dedication to public service and going above and beyond the call of duty to promote democracy and social equality in Glendale.

The Armenian Youth Association of California established on August 30, 1991, is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to promote Armenian culture and values related to literacy, dance, recreational opportunities, and programming that caters to youth, young adults, and the older adult population. The mission strives to promote democracy and social equality.

Today, 28 years after its establishment, AYAC has more than 400 members, eight committees, three subcommittees, which are directly related to Youth Programs, and a committed Board of Directors. Over 50 events are coordinated annually, the AYAC is proud of its internationally recognized choir and the leadership continues to find new and innovative ways to grow and provide direct services to the Glendale community.

The commitment to place youth programs as a top priority is a Board directive. An established Youth Advisory Committee oversees two subcommittees: Teens and Juniors. The organization’s Young Families Committee oversees the Mothers subcommittee who is directly responsible for the Children’s “Areni” Dance ensemble and all children’s programming. “Areni” performs during the holiday months and is highly sought after to perform for local non-profit events, senior centers, and Navasartian Games. With language, literary opportunities, dance, lectures, plays and poetry nights, the youth have many outlets in which to showcase their talents.

The AYAC formed the Gomidas Choir in 2007, which coordinates an annual Winter Concert of Armenian Folk and Classical songs. The Gomidas Choir was awarded a gold medal by the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia for its participation in the Pan Armenian Choir Festival in Yerevan, Armenia in 2014. They have been invited once again, this summer, to perform.

The AYAC’s Literary Committee works tirelessly to publish a bi-annual colorful, bilingual magazine “Lradoo”, which contains event information, upcoming activities, and articles on history, culture, food, health, and art.

The AYAC gives back to the community it serves by promoting democracy and social equality, by providing annual scholarship opportunities for youth, coordinating clothing drives during emergencies, hosting Red Cross blood drives, preparing meals for homeless shelter clients, using the AYAC facility as a Voting Place, scheduling lectures that discuss the importance of social equality, and additional social services relief measures.

The organized effort by the Armenian Youth Association of California is 100% volunteer driven. The work ethic and altruism that exudes from the members, committees, and board is derived from the mission to promote Armenian culture and values to the community and the youth they serve, who are the future of the organization.

ANCA Glendale will honor AYAC, along with Archpriest Vazken Atmajian, YWCA Glendale, Asbarez Daily Newspaper, Lena Kortoshian and Nicholetta Sarkissian at the annual Award and Appreciation Gala. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the website.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. To learn more, visit the website.