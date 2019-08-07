Arpa Film Festival to Open at New Venue with World Premier Film from Morocco

HOLLYWOOD—The 22nd Arpa International Film Festival is moving to a new location after 14 years at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. Due to the purchase of the Egyptian by Netflix, the theater is being renovated and therefore the Festival has selected a new historic venue, the American Legion Post 43 on Highland, located next to the Hollywood Bowl. This year, the festival will take place from November 8 to 10.

We are beyond excited that the Legion Post 43 Theater is the only historic theater in Hollywood owned and operated by veterans, and has undergone a major transformation into a state-of-the-art cinema and event venue. Its halls were once graced by Hollywood legends such as Humphrey Bogart, Charleton Heston, Clark Gable, Ronald Reagan and Shirley Temple.

In the midst of our festival planning, the recent notice of having to relocate created new and unexpected challenges for our amazing team. To ensure that the oldest international independent film festival in Los Angeles will not suffer any difficulties, the executive committee has been working diligently day and night to make sure that the festival will keep its prestige. We could not be more thrilled with what the final results will be.

Opportunity always reveals itself to our filmmakers, who have made it their mission in creating stories that move audiences and create undeniable emotion. Once again, we will be screening the best shorts, features, documentaries, music videos, and animated films at our new location. With new cutting edge projection and sound system, the Legion Theater recently screened Quentin Tarentino’s newest film “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The historic building dates back to 1929 with an original Egyptian revival architecture style building, an incredible underground Art Deco bar where film enthusiasts will establish meaningful connections, ample parking for our guests, and amazing drinks and food. We are excited that this year’s festival will be our highest profile one yet, and will continue to build Arpa’s reputation in our community.

Many films are being viewed and selected before the final selections are announced. However, we are very pleased and proud to announce our World Premiere Opening Night Film from Morocco’s top director Suhail Ben Barka entitled “Sand and Fire.” The film is an epic story that takes place in the 17th century between Spain and Morocco, and has a renowned International cast. In a twist of fate, the filmmaker’s grandmother was of Armenian heritage and our beloved song “Dle Yaman” plays throughout the film. A frequent visitor to Armenia, we are beyond excited to premiere Suhail Ben Barka’s film on opening night.

We cannot think of a better new home and beginning for all of our past and new supporters to come and celebrate the magic of film and entertainment. We look forward to seeing all of you at our new venue, Hollywood Post 43, from November 8 to 10.