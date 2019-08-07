Celebrating the Life of Prof. Vahakn Dadrian at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

MISSION HILLS—In honor of Professor Vahakn N.Dadrian, the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, in collaboration with the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research and the Organization of Istanbul Armenians, is organizing a “Celebration of Life” event. The celebration will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 4 p.m., at the Deukmejian Community Center at Ararat Home, located at 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345.

Professor Vahakn Dadrian, who passed away on August 2, was the preeminent scholar of the Armenian Genocide and was instrumental in establishing the larger field of genocide studies. His extensive research and scholarly work, which included the publication of numerous books and articles in academic journals as well as lectures in various academic, social and political venues, were transformative and resulted in greater international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. As a world-renowned authority on the subject, his contribution to humanity through the understanding of genocide has been invaluable.

The event is open to the public and will be Live Streamed on the museum’s website and Facebook page. For more information, contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585.