Rep. Chu to Receive ‘Legislator of the Year’ Award at ANCA-WR Gala

GLENDALE— The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced that it will award Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), with the “Legislator of the Year” Award at the 2019 ANCA-WR Gala. The gala will be held on Sunday, October 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

“For over a decade, Congresswoman Chu has been championing the Armenian Cause in the halls of Congress, proving time and again her commitment to issues pertaining to Armenian American constituents of the 27th Congressional District,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We appreciate her steadfast commitment to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and her long-term vision to have peace and security in Artsakh.”

Members of the ANCA-WR Board of Directors, accompanied by the leaders of the ANCA Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley chapters, met with Rep. Chu in person on Friday, August 2 to personally thank her for her leadership as well as to discuss the current Armenian American policy and legislative priorities.

“Congresswoman Chu is an exemplary figure who has built a unique relationship with the local Armenian American community here in Pasadena,” noted ANCA Pasadena Chair Shoghig Yepremian. “Her nomination to the award only stands as a testament of her tenacity and unique ability to put words into action.”

“We congratulate Congresswoman Chu on her recent nomination to receive the ‘Legislator of the Year’ award at the ANCA-WR Gala. Over the years, the Congresswoman has been vocal about her support for the priorities of the local Armenian American community. She has also been an effective advocate for the community, as demonstrated by her leadership in sponsoring and passing the Chu Amendment in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said ANCA SGV chapter’s Viken Pakradouni, who was present at the meeting.

As the Representative of California’s 27th District, which in part covers the communities of Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley, Congresswoman Chu has been highly supportive of Armenian American issues, most recently with the introduction of the Chu Amendment to uphold the Royce-Engel proposal, a pro-peace measure that would support the deployment of gunfire locators, the addition of observers, and the non-deployment of snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry along the Artsakh Line-of-Contact. The Amendment was adopted with an overwhelming support, setting the stage for its full implementation through the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act.

In addition, Congresswoman Chu co-signed a letter in 2017 sent to major publishers of social studies and history textbooks in California, urging them to add additional information and context about the Armenian Genocide. Through her time in office, she had repeatedly co-sponsored Congressional measures calling on the United States government to reaffirm the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Last year’s Gala attracted over 1,000 attendees as it honored a variety of individuals who have served their community and their country. Past Gala honorees in attendance include United States Senator Robert Menendez, Congressman Ed Royce, California Governor Jerry Brown, California Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de Leon, California Majority Leader Walter Karabian, California Assemblymembers Katcho Achadjian, Paul Krekorian, CA State Senator Anthony Portantino, Los Angeles Mayors Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan, rock band System of a Down, and legendary late coach Jerry Tarkanian, among other distinguished honorees.

Tickets to the gala are available online.

Stay tuned for more information on the announcement of honorees. For more information, visit our Facebook page. For any additional questions, send an email or call 818-500-1918.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.