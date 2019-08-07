ARF Bureau Chairman Meets with Artsakh Leadership

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian and Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan in Stepanakert on Wednesday.

Issues related to the Homeland – Diaspora relations, as well as the latest developments in the region were discussed at the meeting with Sahakian, which was attended by ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman, Davit Ishkhanyan.

During the meeting with Mayilyan, the foreign minister, the sides exchanged number of issues related to cooperation between the Artsakh Foreign Ministry and ARF structures in an effort to advance Artsakh’s foreign policy priorities.

Mayilyan also briefed Der Khachadourian on his recent visit to Australia and hailed the contribution of ARF’s affiliate entities during that visit.

The impact of recent developments in Artsakh and the Karabakh conflict resolution process on Artsakh’s foreign policy agenda were also discussed.

Ishkhanyan, the ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman, who is also a member of the Artsakh parliament, accompanied Der Khachadrouian to the meeting.

In an interview with the Stepanakert based Aparaj newspaper, Der Khachadourian said having the kick-off of the Pan-Armenian Games in Artsakh has important significance, recalling that the party held its World Congress in Artsakh back in January.

“Artsakh is everyone’s focal point. We all have a lot to do for Artsakh,” said Der Khachadourian.

“As we have said on several occasions, the development of our country should be based on the principle of ‘advancing without concessions.’ I am happy to say that consensus on this path is evident on a national level,” Der Khachadourian told Aparaj.

The ARF Bureau chairman, referring to a rally held ahead of the opening ceremony of the Pan-Armenian Games, said that sports, in general, bring people together. During the Pan-Armenian Games that should be an expression of unity and excitement for all Armenians.

“We welcome the emphasis on national unity expressed by the Artsakh’s president and Armenia’s prime minister. However, the ARF believes, real unity should be advanced with conviction, without political dividends,” said Der Khachadourian, who lamented that rally ahead of the Pan-Armenian Games was politicized.