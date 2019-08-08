New Board of Regents for Prelacy Schools Appointed

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Prelacy Executive Council, announced the appointment of a new Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools.
The new Board is comprised of the following members:
Lisa Gaboudian
Dr. Hasmig Baran
Sarkis Ourfalian, Esq.
Azita Avetisian -Yacoubian, Esq.
Silva Kirakosian,Esq.
Armineh Alexan Papazian
Anush Chalian
PattylAposhian- Kasparian
Tamar Baboujian
Shakeh Avakian
Arlene Mouradian-Zenian
The Prelacy wished the new Board success in its service for the instruction of our youth and the advancement of Prelacy Schools.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.