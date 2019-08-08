New Board of Regents for Prelacy Schools Appointed

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Prelacy Executive Council, announced the appointment of a new Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools.

The new Board is comprised of the following members:

Lisa Gaboudian

Dr. Hasmig Baran

Sarkis Ourfalian, Esq.

Azita Avetisian -Yacoubian, Esq.

Silva Kirakosian,Esq.

Armineh Alexan Papazian

Anush Chalian

PattylAposhian- Kasparian

Tamar Baboujian

Shakeh Avakian

Arlene Mouradian-Zenian

The Prelacy wished the new Board success in its service for the instruction of our youth and the advancement of Prelacy Schools.