Artsakh President Meets With Glendale City Councilman Gharpetian

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakian on Wednesday welcomed Glendale City Councilman Vartan Gharpetian, who is in Stepanakert heading the Glendale delegation to the Pan-Armenian Games.

According to Sahakian’s press office, the meeting was held to discuss “a range of issues on advancing relations between Glendale and Artsakh.”

During the meeting Sahakian emphasized the importance of continued and coordinated development and enhancement of relations with the City of Glendale given the significance role it plays for Artsakh’s advancement.

On Tuesday, Gharpetian met with the Mayor of Stepanakert, Suren Grigorian and his team.

“We had interesting conversations regarding our experiences as elected officials of two large and vibrant cities thousands of miles away from each other,” Gharpetian wrote in a Facebook post.

“It was an honor for the Gharpetian family to represent Glendale’s athletes/delegation at the 20th Anniversary of the Pan-Armenian Games Opening Ceremony held in Stepanakert, Artsakh for the very first time. What a memorable and incredible experience, joining Armenians all over the world,” said Gharpetian, who is accompanied by his wife, Glendale School Board member Dr. Armina Gharpetian and their children.