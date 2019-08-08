Armenian Soldiers’ Wages to Increase for 1st Time in Decade

The Armenian Government has decided to increase the monthly salary of conscripted members of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The wages of servicemen who are on combat duty at military bases in direct contact conditions with the adversary has increased by 2000 drams, while those serving in the remaining bases will see a surge of 1000 drams.

Monthly salaries of conscripted soldiers vary by rank. For example, a sergeant serving near a combat zone will receive a monthly stipend of 6500 drams, and 5500 in a non-combat zone base. Privates will receive from 4400-5400 drams.

“These sums are very symbolic, but we have to rely on the base which we have,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s cabinet meeting. He expressed hope that soon the government will be able to make the kind of decisions which will satisfy all.

This is the first time wage increase for soldier for soldiers since 2009.

The estimated additional 228.9 million drams of spending for six months of 2019 will be funded from the budget’s defense ministry allocations.