Funeral Notice: Boghos Shahmelikian

BOGHOS SHAHMELIKIAN

Born in 1945, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Boghos Shahmelikian, who passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Azniv Shahmelikian

Son, Antranig Shahmelikian

Sister, Arsine Shahmelikian

Nephew, Razmig and Taleen Chahmelikian and children, Sarel and Antranig

Niece, Shaghig and Hrant Nalbandian and daughter, Tsoler

Sister-in-law, Ashkhen and Kevork Papazian and children, Vatche, Meghrie and Vahakn

Brother-in-law, Sarkis and Zabel Daghdevirian and children, Nazo, Hovhanes and Lernig

Sister-in-law, Zepure and Melkon Demirdjian and children, Nareg, Nareh, Narod and Sako

Sister-in-law, Arsine and Elie Najjar and children, Joey, Andy and Adriana

The entire Simonian, Nalbandian, Avedissian, Kiriako, Haddad, Boudakian, Katerjian, Ashdjian, Berberian, Tnjoukian, Ishkhanian and Ayanian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the needy students of Hamazkayin Melankton and Haig Arslanian Djemaran School in Beirut, Lebanon.