Funeral Notice: Boghos Shahmelikian

BOGHOS SHAHMELIKIAN
Born in 1945, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Boghos Shahmelikian, who passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Azniv Shahmelikian
Son, Antranig Shahmelikian
Sister, Arsine Shahmelikian
Nephew, Razmig and Taleen Chahmelikian and children, Sarel and Antranig
Niece, Shaghig and Hrant Nalbandian and daughter, Tsoler
Sister-in-law, Ashkhen and Kevork Papazian and children, Vatche, Meghrie and Vahakn
Brother-in-law, Sarkis and Zabel Daghdevirian and children, Nazo, Hovhanes and Lernig
Sister-in-law, Zepure and Melkon Demirdjian and children, Nareg, Nareh, Narod and Sako
Sister-in-law, Arsine and Elie Najjar and children, Joey, Andy and Adriana
The entire Simonian, Nalbandian, Avedissian, Kiriako, Haddad, Boudakian, Katerjian, Ashdjian, Berberian, Tnjoukian, Ishkhanian and Ayanian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the needy students of Hamazkayin Melankton and Haig Arslanian Djemaran School in Beirut, Lebanon.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.