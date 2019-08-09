Armenia to Host International Forestry Summit in October

YEREVAN—Last month, Armenia Tree Project and the American University of Armenia Acopian Center for the Environment announced that a first-ever forestry conference will bring global leaders in forest conservation and restoration to Yerevan in October.

Forest Summit: Global Action and Armenia will be held from October 20 to 23 at the American University of Armenia and will feature three days of discussion and collaborative dialogue on conservation and reforestation efforts much needed in countries across the world. With decades of regrowth and success throughout Armenia, the small country is bringing together the world’s best in reforestation to help other countries mount their forestry comebacks.

The conference will facilitate open and thorough discussion on the state of forests worldwide and in Armenia, and the practices, policies, and resources needed to ensure that conservation and restoration continues. Attending media will participate in plenary sessions, panels, breakout discussions, and field visits to forestry sites in Armenia. Sightseeing and social gatherings will round out the three-day schedule. During the conference, Armenia Tree Project will plant its six millionth tree in Armenian soil.

While success stories like the one in Armenia are gradually becoming more universal, efforts must be sustained to combat deforestation that continues to plague so many areas globally. The conference will offer sightseeing tours to Dilijan National Forest and ATP’s Mirak Family Reforestation Nursery in Margahovit Village, where attendees can observe reforestation work in action.

