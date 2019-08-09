Moscow ‘Concerned’ with Yerevan, Baku War of Words

Saying that Moscow is concerned with what is being termed as accusations being hurled by Yerevan and Baku, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Friday that the rhetoric does not contribute to the development of favorable conditions for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution negotiations.

“This kind of rhetoric does not help to the development of favorable conditions for the negotiations process, and accordingly, to the interests of finding a compromise options for the resolution of the [Karabakh] conflict,” Zakharova said at a briefing Friday.

“We, as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, take into consideration Moscow’s close relations with Baku and Yerevan, remain inclined to provide support with the purpose of a comprehensive advancement of the peace process,” she added.

Zakharova added that Russia’s position on deciding the final status of Nagorno Karabakh and resolving the conflict through negotiations remains unchanged.

“Russia proceeds from the point that the final status of Nagorno Karabakh must be decided through negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. You know our stance. It hasn’t changed,” she said, pledging that Russia will continue assisting the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict.