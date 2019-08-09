Medvedev Praises Armenia-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of Russia on Friday said that relations between his country and Armenia were on an upward trajectory. He met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the Eurasian Economic Union Inter-governmental Council session in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

The two leaders discussed a broad range of issues concerning the strategic Armenian-Russian partnership and specifically discussed the further development of trade-economic ties, increase of trade turnover volumes and implementation of joint programs.

The two prime ministers said that relations between the two countries have seen dynamic growth, adding that efforts must actively continue to strengthen and develop the ties.

Medvedev commended Armenia’s successful presidency in the EEU and noted that an upward development exists in bilateral relations, which can be seen in the frequency of meetings and discussions between high ranking official from both countries, as well inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Pashinyan particularly specified the growth in Russian tourism to Armenia, saying the number of Russian tourists visiting Armenia had surged by 19 percent in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in the previous year when the overall number of visiting tourists in Armenia grew 12.8 percent.

Pashinyan attached importance to the complete utilization of the entire potential of the EEU in the context of further developing bilateral relations.

The sides also touched on cooperation in the areas of natural gas, the nuclear power station and air transportation, as well as a number of other issues.