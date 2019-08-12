Pashinyan Announces Los Angeles Rally on Sept. 22

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who in September will travel to the United States, announced Monday that he will be visiting Los Angeles, and invited the large Armenian community there to a rally on September 22.

“The anticipated meeting will take place on September 22 at 4 p.m. Los Angeles time,” said Pashinyan in a Facebook Live post.

“I am inviting all of you to Grand Park in Los Angeles, where I will address the gathering,” added Pashinyan.

“I am inviting Armenians in Los Angeles and surrounding cities. I am hoping that we will discuss the agenda, about which we spoke during a rally Stepanakert,” added Pashinyan referring to a gathering held on August 5 in Revival Square in Artsakh’s capital where he, among other issues, declared that “Artsakh is Armenia. Period!”

“We hope that on that day we will have a strong gathering in Los Angeles, which many, rightfully, call the capital of the Diaspora. I believe the visit will be productive,” explained Pashinyan, who pointed out that the Armenian community in Los Angeles was one of the key places of support during last year’s Velvet Revolution.

“I hope are compatriots living in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas are also looking forward to this gathering. I am impatiently waiting for this meeting. I hope to see everyone in a triumphant spirit. Together, we will create a memorable and historic event,” concluded Pashinyan.